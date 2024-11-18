Mei Ah Entertainment Announces Board Meeting for Financial Results

Mei Ah Entertainment Group Limited (HK:0391) has released an update.

Mei Ah Entertainment Group Limited has announced that its board of directors will meet on November 29, 2024, to discuss the company’s interim results for the first half of the year and consider the possibility of an interim dividend. This meeting could potentially influence investor decisions and affect stock performance, making it a focal point for those interested in the company’s financial outlook.

