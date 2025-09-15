Markets
MEG's Board Unanimously Recommends Shareholders Vote For Cenovus Deal

September 15, 2025 — 07:25 am EDT

(RTTNews) - MEG Energy (MEG.TO) said its Board has reaffirmed its recommendation to the shareholders to vote for the Cenovus transaction. Also, the Board recommended that MEG shareholders reject the revised unsolicited Strathcona Resources offer. MEG shareholders will vote on the Cenovus transaction at a special meeting that will be held on October 9, 2025.

"The Revised Strathcona offer remains fundamentally unattractive for MEG shareholders because it fails to address or adequately compensate for the significant risks embedded in Strathcona shares," said James McFarland, Chair of the MEG Board.

