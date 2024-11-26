MEGMILK SNOW BRAND Expands Vietnam Subsidiary

MEGMILK SNOW BRAND Co., Ltd. (JP:2270) has released an update.

MEGMILK SNOW BRAND Co., Ltd. is expanding its presence in Vietnam by increasing the capital of its subsidiary, aiming to capitalize on the growing cheese market in the region. This strategic move aligns with the company’s Medium-term Management Plan 2025, focusing on enhancing its business in Southeast Asia. Despite the capital increase, the company expects no impact on its financial results for the fiscal year ending March 2025.

