Meghan says Kate, Prince William's wife, made her cry before wedding to Harry

Guy Faulconbridge Reuters
Michael Holden Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Meghan, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, said in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that Kate, who is married to Harry's brother Prince William, had made her cry just before her 2018 wedding.

Speaking on U.S. station CBS late on Sunday, Meghan denied a newspaper story that she had made Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, cry before the wedding and said it was a turning point in her relations with the media.

"That was a turning point," Meghan said. Asked if she made Kate cry, Meghan replied: "The reverse happened."

"A few days before the wedding she (Kate) was upset about something, pertaining to yes the issue was correct about the flower girl dresses, and it made me cry. And it really hurt my feelings," Meghan said.

Meghan said she had been naive before her wedding and did not realise what she was marrying into when she joined the British royal family.

"I will say I went into it naively, because I didn't grow up knowing much about the royal family," Meghan said.

Meghan explained that she was not being paid for the interview.

