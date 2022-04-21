Meggitt's quarterly earnings rise as air travel recovers

Companies

April 21 (Reuters) - British aircraft parts maker Meggitt Plc MGGT.L said on Thursday its revenue for the first quarter rose, owing to some recovery in global travel and growth in its energy business, but the company warned of continued volatility in its supply chains.

Meggitt reported a 5% rise in its revenue for the first quarter, compared with last year. Revenue for the three months ended March was still down 23% versus the same period in pre-pandemic 2019.

