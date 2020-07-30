Meggitt Signs 3-Yr Continuation Defence Contract With Northrop Grumman For Fuel Bladders

(RTTNews) - Meggitt Plc (MGGT.L) said it signed a three year continuation contract with Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) for the supply of fuel bladders on the F/A-18 Super Hornet. The contract is valued at around $20 million and deliveries are scheduled to commence this month.

Using innovative polyurethane technology, Meggitt's fuel bladders offer a long-life, lightweight solution that is highly flexible, durable and maintenance-free. The company noted that their self-sealing properties have proved fundamental in safeguarding both crew and aircraft from the impact of ground fire, ensuring a safe return to base.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.