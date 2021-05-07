Meggitt shares jump on M&A report

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - Shares in British engineering company Meggitt MGGT.L jumped 14% on Friday after the Dealreporter website said that U.S. group Woodward Inc WWD.O was looking at a potential deal.

Meggitt's market capitalisation was $5 billion as of Thursday while Woodward's stood at about $8 billion.

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan Writing by Keith Weir Editing by David Goodman )

