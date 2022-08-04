Meggitt first-half revenue surges on strong aerospace demand

Companies
British aircraft parts supplier Meggitt Plc reported a 21% rise in its first-half revenue on Thursday, underpinned by planemakers ramping up production to serve a recovery in post-pandemic air travel.

Meggitt, which supplies to both civil and military aerospace manufacturers including Boeing BA.N and Airbus AIR.PA, said revenue came in at 821 million pounds ($997.35 million) in the six-month period ended June 30, compared with 680 million pounds last year.

($1 = 0.8232 pounds)

