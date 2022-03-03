Companies
Meggitt annual profit drops; flags possible write down from Russian aircraft program

Contributors
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Shanima A Reuters
Published

British aircraft parts maker Meggitt Plc posted lower annual profit on Thursday hit by supply disruptions, and flagged a possible "material" write down on a Russian aircraft program in the next 12 months amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The company, a supplier of components for aircraft makers such as Boeing BA.N and Airbus AIR.PA, said underlying operating profit was 177.3 million pounds ($237.62 million) for the year ending Dec. 31, compared with 190.5 million pounds a year earlier.

Meggitt, which also supplies wheel and brake systems for military fighter programmes, said its 6.3 billion pound deal with U.S. peer Parker-Hannifin PH.N was on track to close in the third quarter of this year.

($1 = 0.7462 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong and Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

