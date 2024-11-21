Megaport’s AGM Highlights Growth and Strategic Focus

Megaport Ltd. (AU:MP1) has released an update.
Megaport Limited held its Annual General Meeting, where the Chair and CEO outlined the company’s financial results for 2024 and shared updates on strategic priorities and growth outlook. The meeting also included the introduction of board members and key company figures, emphasizing Megaport’s commitment to innovation in global network solutions. Investors had the opportunity to engage with the board on resolutions and financial matters.
