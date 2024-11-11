News & Insights

Megaport Updates Shareholding Details After Report Error

November 11, 2024 — 09:23 pm EST

Megaport Ltd. (AU:MP1) has released an update.

Megaport Ltd. has corrected an earlier error in its Appendix 3Y report, revealing that the actual number of securities held before a change was 13,009 instead of 11,000. The correction ensures accurate representation of their stock holdings, reflecting the acquisition of 3,000 shares correctly recorded initially.

