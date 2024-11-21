Megaport Secures Shareholder Support in 2024 AGM

Megaport Ltd. (AU:MP1) has released an update.

Megaport Limited has successfully carried all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support. The company continues to innovate with its platform that simplifies and secures global network connections, trusted by leading firms worldwide. This development is likely to interest investors keen on tech-driven network solutions.

