Megaport Ltd. Expands Market Presence with New Securities

Megaport Ltd. (AU:MP1) has released an update.
Megaport Ltd. has announced the quotation of 8,036 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move is part of an employee incentive scheme, enhancing the company’s market presence and offering new opportunities for investors. The securities will be available for trading starting November 26, 2024.
