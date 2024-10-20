News & Insights

Stocks

Megaport Ltd. Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

October 20, 2024 — 10:37 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Megaport Ltd. (AU:MP1) has released an update.

Megaport Ltd. is set to hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting on November 22, offering both in-person and online participation options for shareholders. Attendees can engage in the meeting by voting and asking questions, with detailed instructions provided online. The company encourages shareholders to opt for electronic communications to enhance efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

For further insights into AU:MP1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MGPPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.