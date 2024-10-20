Megaport Ltd. Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

Megaport Ltd. (AU:MP1) has released an update.

Megaport Ltd. is set to hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting on November 22, offering both in-person and online participation options for shareholders. Attendees can engage in the meeting by voting and asking questions, with detailed instructions provided online. The company encourages shareholders to opt for electronic communications to enhance efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

For further insights into AU:MP1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.