Megaport Director Sells Shares Worth $15.97M

Bevan Andrew Slattery, a director at Megaport Limited, sold 1,100,000 of his ordinary shares in the company, valued at approximately $15.97 million, or $14.52 per share, through an on-market trade. Following the sale, Slattery’s holding in the company decreased to 5,006,283 shares. No changes in director’s interests in contracts were reported and the transactions did not occur during a closed period requiring prior clearance.

