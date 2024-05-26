News & Insights

Megaport Director Sells Shares Worth $15.97M

May 26, 2024 — 07:28 pm EDT

Megaport Ltd. (AU:MP1) has released an update.

Bevan Andrew Slattery, a director at Megaport Limited, sold 1,100,000 of his ordinary shares in the company, valued at approximately $15.97 million, or $14.52 per share, through an on-market trade. Following the sale, Slattery’s holding in the company decreased to 5,006,283 shares. No changes in director’s interests in contracts were reported and the transactions did not occur during a closed period requiring prior clearance.

