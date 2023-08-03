MEGAPORT (ASX:MP1) Price Target Increased by 32.23% to 10.97

The average one-year price target for MEGAPORT (ASX:MP1) has been revised to 10.97 / share. This is an increase of 32.23% from the prior estimate of 8.29 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.27 to a high of 17.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.52% from the latest reported closing price of 10.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in MEGAPORT. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MP1 is 0.20%, an increase of 14.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.72% to 21,251K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 9,161K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XT - iShares Exponential Technologies ETF holds 3,540K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,545K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MP1 by 4.66% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,971K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,137K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,142K shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MP1 by 39.74% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 869K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 869K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MP1 by 11.18% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.