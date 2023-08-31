MEGAPORT (ASX:MP1) Price Target Increased by 23.08% to 13.50

The average one-year price target for MEGAPORT (ASX:MP1) has been revised to 13.50 / share. This is an increase of 23.08% from the prior estimate of 10.97 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.30% from the latest reported closing price of 11.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in MEGAPORT. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MP1 is 0.19%, an increase of 15.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.77% to 21,033K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 9,161K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XT - iShares Exponential Technologies ETF holds 3,540K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,545K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MP1 by 4.66% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,971K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,191K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,137K shares, representing an increase of 4.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MP1 by 74.49% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 869K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 869K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MP1 by 11.18% over the last quarter.

