Megaport Announces Shift in Major Investors

Megaport Ltd. (AU:MP1) has released an update.

Superannuation and Investments HoldCo Pty Ltd has ceased to be a substantial holder in Megaport Limited, having last notified the company of its substantial holding status in April 2022. This change in the financial landscape for Megaport comes with undisclosed considerations and is detailed in the company’s latest statutory filings.

