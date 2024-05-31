News & Insights

Stocks

Megaport Announces Shift in Major Investors

May 31, 2024 — 12:27 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Megaport Ltd. (AU:MP1) has released an update.

Superannuation and Investments HoldCo Pty Ltd has ceased to be a substantial holder in Megaport Limited, having last notified the company of its substantial holding status in April 2022. This change in the financial landscape for Megaport comes with undisclosed considerations and is detailed in the company’s latest statutory filings.

For further insights into AU:MP1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MGPPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.