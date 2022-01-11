Megan Murday: Mobilizing the Private Sector for Public Good

Ladderworks is a publishing platform of diverse picture books and online curriculum with the mission to empower over a million kids to become social entrepreneurs. Our current series features interviews by our interplanetary journalist Spiffy with inspiring Social Entrepreneurs and Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Builders, who are advancing the UN SDGs.

Hi friends, it’s Spiffy, back again on Planet Earth with an eye on entrepreneurs making the world a more equitable place! Today I’m excited to cruise around with Megan Murday, the CEO and founder of Metric. Are you ready to be inspired?

Spiffy: Hi Megan, thanks a million for talking to me today. Tell me, what challenge is Metric addressing?

Megan: Glad to be here, Spiffy! Thanks for having me. As you’re aware, companies impact their communities in many ways, such as protecting the environment and creating jobs that support families. But most companies do not have much information today about how they can best help their community, so Metric has created software to help companies understand and improve their environmental and social impact.

Spiffy: What motivated you to do it?

Megan: I grew up in a town that saw many companies leave. Parents lost jobs, and families struggled to provide for their children as a result. I wanted to help local communities like mine by showing companies what their impact is and where to invest in better social and environmental outcomes.

Spiffy: That’s wonderful, Megan. Can you elaborate on how Metric is working towards a more equitable world?

Megan: Metric helps companies understand how they contribute to issues like climate change and inequality and what they can do to improve their impact on the world. By helping companies understand how good environmental and social performance contributes to their financial success, Metric mobilizes the private sector for public good.

Spiffy: Can you tell me about a recent initiative and the impact it makes?

Megan: Metric is creating a product to help startup companies understand the diversity of their workforce and the carbon emissions associated with their operations. By helping young companies become more diverse and less carbon intensive now, Metric enables a future economy that is more prosperous, inclusive, and sustainable.

Spiffy: I’ll cheer for that! I’m always curious about how entrepreneurs deal with failure. Can you share an experience of when you faced failure and didn't give up? What did you learn from it?

Megan: When I volunteered in Bolivia after college, I became very ill and wondered if I needed to go home to recover. We had been creating a computer lab for the all-girls school where I worked, and I didn't want to leave before it was finished. I decided to stay, and my parents sent me a box of food and medicine from home that helped me recover. I learned that it's okay to ask for help and that we can't achieve our goals without the support of our communities.

Spiffy: It is, indeed! Now, before I let you go, is there anything else you would love to tell our audience?

Megan: There are lots of big problems to fix in the world, but they are solvable when we work together. We should be optimistic about the future and the opportunity to serve our communities.

Spiffy: Lovely note to end the interview on—thanks for speaking to me today, Megan, it’s been an honor!

Megan Murday is the founder and CEO of Metric. She has previously worked as a strategy and analytics consultant at Deloitte. Megan has an MBA from Harvard Business School, where she graduated as a Baker Scholar and co-founded the Sustainability Club. She is an alumna of Georgetown University. (First published on the Ladderworks website on January 11, 2022.)

© 2022 Ladderworks LLC. Edited by Anushree Nande. Spiffy’s illustration by Shreyas Navare. For the Ladderworks digital curriculum to help K-3 kids advance the UN SDGs, visit Spiffy's Corner here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.