Megado Minerals Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Megado Gold Ltd. (AU:MEG) has released an update.

Megado Minerals Limited has successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting, as per the details shared in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and the Corporations Act. Key resolutions included the adoption of the Remuneration Report, re-election of Director Bradley Drabsch, ratification of prior issue of options, approval of 7.1A Mandate, and the appointment of a new auditor. The results reflected overwhelming shareholder support with the majority of votes cast in favor of the proposed resolutions.

For further insights into AU:MEG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.