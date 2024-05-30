News & Insights

Megado Minerals Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

May 30, 2024 — 10:59 pm EDT

Megado Gold Ltd. (AU:MEG) has released an update.

Megado Minerals Limited has successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting, as per the details shared in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and the Corporations Act. Key resolutions included the adoption of the Remuneration Report, re-election of Director Bradley Drabsch, ratification of prior issue of options, approval of 7.1A Mandate, and the appointment of a new auditor. The results reflected overwhelming shareholder support with the majority of votes cast in favor of the proposed resolutions.

