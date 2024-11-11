Megado Minerals Lists 38 Million Shares on ASX

Megado Gold Ltd. (AU:MEG) has released an update.

Megado Minerals Ltd. has announced the quotation of 38 million fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of November 12, 2024. This move comes as part of a previously disclosed transaction, potentially providing new opportunities for investors keen on expanding their portfolios in the minerals sector.

