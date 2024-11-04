Megado Minerals to Issue 38M Unquoted Options

Megado Gold Ltd. (AU:MEG) has released an update.

Megado Minerals Ltd has announced a proposed issue of 38 million unquoted options, with the issuance date set for December 16, 2024. This move could potentially enhance investor interest and infuse fresh capital into the company, impacting its stock valuation. Investors keen on mineral exploration stocks might find this development noteworthy as it could influence trading dynamics.

