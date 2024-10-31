Megado Minerals Initiates Trading Halt for Major Announcement

Megado Gold Ltd. (AU:MEG) has released an update.

Megado Minerals Limited (ASX: MEG) has initiated a trading halt on its securities pending a significant announcement regarding a proposed acquisition and capital raising. This move aims to manage the company’s disclosure obligations and maintain market integrity. Trading is expected to resume by November 5, 2024, or when the announcement is made.

