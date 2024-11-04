News & Insights

Megado Minerals Expands into European Copper Market

November 04, 2024 — 06:27 pm EST

Megado Gold Ltd. (AU:MEG) has released an update.

Megado Minerals Limited has announced its acquisition of an 80% interest in a significant European copper project, signaling a strategic move into the critical copper market. The project includes 12 permits over 956 square kilometers of historically copper-rich territory in Northern Spain. The company plans a rights issue and share placement to fund this expansion, pending shareholder approval.

