Megado Minerals Expands into European Copper Market

Megado Gold Ltd. (AU:MEG) has released an update.

Megado Minerals Limited has announced its acquisition of an 80% interest in a significant European copper project, signaling a strategic move into the critical copper market. The project includes 12 permits over 956 square kilometers of historically copper-rich territory in Northern Spain. The company plans a rights issue and share placement to fund this expansion, pending shareholder approval.

