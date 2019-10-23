MegaChips spin-off SiTime files for a $100 million IPO

SiTime, which produces micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) using silicon timing, filed on Wednesday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



The Santa Clara, CA-based company was founded in 2003 and booked $79 million in revenue for the 12 months ended September 30, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol SITM. SiTime filed confidentially on May 31, 2019. Barclays and Stifel are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

