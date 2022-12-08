Personal Finance

Mega Millions Jackpot: Best and Worst States for Winners

December 08, 2022 — 02:23 pm EST

Written by Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy for GOBankingRates ->

Here we go again and just in time for the holidays! If your dreams of endless yacht vacations and quitting your job were crushed in November, when the record $2 billion Powerball jackpot made one person very happy, here's your chance to try again.

Take a Look Back: 2022 Year in Review
Explore: Your Biggest Money Etiquette Questions Answered

On Friday, Dec. 9, the Mega Millions jackpot is hitting $379 million, with a $202.6 million cash option. 

While this is still a very nice chunk of change, what ends up in the bank account can significantly vary depending on where the lucky winner resides.

Indeed, while in some countries lottery winnings are not taxed, in the U.S. they are -- and it varies by state.

According to the Mega Millions website, a winner may choose to receive the prize as an annuity, paid in 30 payments over 29 years, with each payment 5% bigger than the previous one to help "protect winners' lifestyle and purchasing power in periods of inflation," or as a lump sum payment. But both prize options are prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes. 

First off, all winnings over $5,000 are subject to tax withholding by lottery agencies at the rate of 24%, according to TurboTax. And, if you opt to take the winnings in a lump sum, you will be in the highest tax bracket, which is 37% on 2022 income.

On top of that, there are state taxes, which vary wildly. Let's take a look at the best and worst states to win the Mega Millions jackpot. 

Lottery balls with numbers

Best States To Win Mega Millions 

Eight states do not tax Mega Millions winnings: California, Florida, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Wyoming. Pennsylvania, North Dakota, Indiana and Ohio also make our list of best states.

Take Our Poll: What's the First Thing You Would Do If You Won a Big Lottery Jackpot?

Mega Millions lottery winner

1. California, Florida, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming

If you're lucky enough to have bought your winning ticket in one of these states, you won't pay any taxes at the state level.

Lottery Ticket

2. North Dakota

State tax: 2.9%

ANNUITY

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $7,996,045
  • State taxes: $366,367
  • Annual payments: $7,629,678
  • Total net payout: $288,890,340

CASH

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $127,675,045
  • State taxes: $5,875,400
  • Total net payout: $121,799,645
Mandatory Credit: Photo by ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (11706057b)A billboard displays the Mega Millions multi-state lottery jackpot in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 13 January 2021.

3. Pennsylvania

State tax: 3.07% 

ANNUITY

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $7,996,045
  • State taxes: $387,843
  • Annual payments: $7,608,202
  • Total net payout: $228,246,060

CASH

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $127,675,045
  • State taxes: $6,219,820
  • Total net payout: $121,455,225
Indiana_lottery_iStock-1203449804

4. Indiana

State tax: 3.23%

ANNUITY

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $7,996,045
  • State taxes: $408,057
  • Annual payments: $7,587,988
  • Total net payout: $277,639,640

CASH

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $127,675,045
  • State taxes: $6,543,980
  • Total net payout: $121,131,065
Mega_Millions_tickets_shutterstock_editorial_13056565e

5. Ohio

State tax: 3.99%

ANNUITY

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $7,996,045
  • State taxes: $504,070
  • Annual payments: $7,491,975
  • Total net payout: $224,759,250

CASH

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $127,675,045
  • State taxes: $8,083,740
  • Total net payout: $119,591,305
Lottery balls

Worst States To Win Mega Millions

The five worst states for lottery taxation are New York, New Jersey, Oregon, Minnesota and Maryland. Washington, D.C., also is included in this bottom five.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock (9942858e)A billion dollar grand prize is sparking dreams of riches across the US the day before another Mega Millions jackpot drawing.

5. Maryland

State tax: 8.95% 

ANNUITY

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $7,996,045
  • State taxes: $1,130,683
  • Annual payments: $6,865,362
  • Total net payout: $205,960,860

CASH

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $127,675,045
  • State taxes: $18,132,700
  • Total net payout: $109,542,345
Mega_Millions_ticket_shutterstock_editorial_13056576a

4. Minnesota

State tax: 9.85% 

ANNUITY

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $7,996,045
  • State taxes: $1,244,384
  • Annual payments: $6,751,662
  • Total net payout: $202,549,860

CASH

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $127,675,045
  • State taxes: $19,956,100
  • Total net payout: $107,718,945
Mega Milliona, Ashland, United States - 29 Jul 2022

3. Oregon

State tax: 9.9%

ANNUITY

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $7,996,045
  • State taxes: $1,250,700
  • Annual payments: $6,745,345
  • Total net payout: $202,360,350

CASH

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $127,675,045
  • State taxes: $20,057,400
  • Total net payout: $107,617,645
Philadelphia, United States - March 13, 2011: Many Mega Millions lottery tickets and one dollar bills.

2. New Jersey & Washington, D.C.

State/District tax: 10.75% 

ANNUITY

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $7,996,045
  • State taxes: $1,358,084
  • Annual payments: $6,637,962
  • Total net payout: $199,138,860

CASH

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $127,675,045
  • State taxes: $21,779,500
  • Total net payout: $105,895,545
New_York_Mega_Millions_shutterstock_editorial_13605106b

1. New York

State tax: 10.9% 

ANNUITY

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $7,996,045
  • State taxes: $1,377,033
  • Annual payments: $6,619,012
  • Total net payout: $198,570,360

CASH

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $127,675,045
  • State taxes: $22,083,400
  • Total net payout: $105,591,645

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Mega Millions Jackpot: Best and Worst States for Winners

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.