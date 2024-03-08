Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches $687M Ahead of Friday’s Drawing

Lottery players get another chance at a growing Mega Millions jackpot tonight. With no winners since Dec. 8, 2023, the national game’s grand prize has swelled to an estimated $687 million. That’s the sixth-largest Mega Millions jackpot in the game’s history.

You can buy Mega Millions tickets for $2 apiece in 45 U.S. states, as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. To play, pick five numbers between 1 and 70, and a sixth number between 1 and 25. If you don’t want to pick the numbers yourself, you can get a set of numbers generated for you.

How much is the Mega Millions jackpot?

The jackpot is estimated at $687 million.

Winners can opt to take their winnings in the form of an annuity or as a single lump sum, known as the cash option. The cash option for today’s jackpot is estimated at $332.3 million.

By taking the annuity option, the winner would get the full jackpot advertised by Mega Millions, but it would be spread out in payments over 30 years.

No matter how lucky you are, you won’t get around paying taxes on a lottery jackpot. After mandatory federal income tax withholding, you’d get roughly $252.5 million if you took the cash option. How much more you’d pay come tax time depends on where you bought the ticket — and where you live. To prepare, make sure you know the ins and outs of how the lottery works.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The winning numbers will be drawn Friday, March 8, at 11 p.m. Eastern Time.

If there’s still no jackpot winner, the grand prize will continue to grow.

The odds of winning the jackpot are roughly 1 in 303 million.

The jackpot isn’t the only way to win. Mega Millions has prizes for ticket holders whose chosen numbers match the drawing in a variety of combinations. In the drawing on March 5, two tickets — one sold in California and the other in Michigan — matched five white balls, winning prizes of $1 million each.

10 largest Mega Millions jackpots

The current Mega Millions jackpot would be the sixth-largest in the game’s history. Here are the 10 largest Mega Millions jackpots:

$1.58 billion (Aug. 8, 2023 — one winning ticket).

(Aug. 8, 2023 — one winning ticket). $1.537 billion (Oct. 23, 2018 — one winning ticket).

(Oct. 23, 2018 — one winning ticket). $1.348 billion (Jan. 13, 2023 — one winning ticket).

(Jan. 13, 2023 — one winning ticket). $1.337 billion (July 29, 2022 — one winning ticket).

(July 29, 2022 — one winning ticket). $1.05 billion (Jan. 22, 2021 — one winning ticket).

(Jan. 22, 2021 — one winning ticket). $687 million (pending).

(pending). $656 million (March 30, 2012 — three winning tickets).

(March 30, 2012 — three winning tickets). $648 million (Dec. 17, 2013 — two winning tickets).

(Dec. 17, 2013 — two winning tickets). $543 million (July 4, 2018 — one winning ticket).

(July 4, 2018 — one winning ticket). $536 million (July 8, 2016 — one winning ticket).

More From NerdWallet

Taryn Phaneuf writes for NerdWallet. Email: tphaneuf@nerdwallet.com.

The article Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches $687M Ahead of Friday’s Drawing originally appeared on NerdWallet.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.