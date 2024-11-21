Mega Matrix signs MOU with 9Yards Cinema Production to establish investment fund

Mega Matrix (MPU) announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding, or MOU, with 9Yards Cinema Production, a subsidiary of 9Yards Communications, a fully integrated marketing and media agency headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE, to jointly establish an investment fund focused on the development of global short drama and pan-entertainment sector. 9Yards, part of NG9 Holding, is a 150-member agency, headquartered in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi. NG9 Holding is a holding company with interests across multiple industry sectors, including tourism and hospitality, energy, real estate, AI, aviation, alternative investments, technology, and healthcare. The MOU provides for a joint-venture for the purpose of establishing a $100M investment fund that aims to support acquisitions, capture global investment opportunities, and promote the development of the pan-entertainment sector, including short dramas production and distribution network worldwide. The proposed joint venture will establish a wholly owned company to serve as the general partner to manage the investment fund, overseeing the execution and production of the fund’s investments.

