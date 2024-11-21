Mega Matrix signs MOU with 9Yards Cinema Production to establish investment fund

Mega Matrix (MPU) announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding, or MOU, with 9Yards Cinema Production, a subsidiary of 9Yards Communications, a fully integrated marketing and media agency headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE, to jointly establish an investment fund focused on the development of global short drama and pan-entertainment sector. 9Yards, part of NG9 Holding, is a 150-member agency, headquartered in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi. NG9 Holding is a holding company with interests across multiple industry sectors, including tourism and hospitality, energy, real estate, AI, aviation, alternative investments, technology, and healthcare. The MOU provides for a joint-venture for the purpose of establishing a $100M investment fund that aims to support acquisitions, capture global investment opportunities, and promote the development of the pan-entertainment sector, including short dramas production and distribution network worldwide. The proposed joint venture will establish a wholly owned company to serve as the general partner to manage the investment fund, overseeing the execution and production of the fund’s investments.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on MPU:
- Mega Matrix streaming flatform enters pact with PT Multimedia Nusantara
- Mega Matrix Shareholders Approve Strategic International Merger
- Mega Matrix approves redomicile merger to Cayman Islands
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.