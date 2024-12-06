MEGA EquityCo Acquires Significant Stake in Cromwell

Cromwell Property Group (AU:CMW) has released an update.

Cromwell Property Group has a new substantial shareholder, MEGA EquityCo and associates, who have acquired a 30.69% voting power through their interest in ordinary stapled securities. This acquisition marks a significant shift in Cromwell’s shareholder landscape, potentially influencing the company’s strategic direction.

