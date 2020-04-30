Mega-Cap Tech Players Riding High on Work-From-Home Model

Microsoft Corporation MSFT, which reported fiscal third-quarter earnings on Apr 29, recorded $35 billion in revenues, increasing 15% from $30.57 billion on an annualized basis. The steep rise was fueled by its cloud business. Also, Facebook, Inc. FB, which announced its first-quarter results, registered revenues of $17.7 billion, up nearly 18% from $15.1 billion reported in the first quarter of 2019.

The coronavirus pandemic is aiding mega-cap tech companies at a time when most companies are going for cost cutting and layoffs as the economy is shrinking. Much like Microsoft and Facebook, other big players in the tech sector too have been benefiting as an increasing number of people are working and learning from home. This has seen huge traction in video conferencing apps, computer peripherals and hardware and other networking equipment.

Microsoft, Facebook Brave the Odds

Microsoft said that Teams now has more than 75 million daily active users, up from over 44 million in mid-March. The company’s More Personal Computing segment, which comprises Bing, Windows, Surface and Xbox, delivered $11 billion in revenues.

CEO Satya Nadella said there were over 200 million meeting participants in one day this month through Teams. Both Teams and Azure saw increased usage during the coronavirus pandemic. Also, the company witnessed revenue growth from Surface devices and Windows licenses from device makers as more people took to the work-and-learn from home model.

Facebook’s daily monthly users increased to 2.99 billion from 2.89 billion in the previous quarter. The social media giant also said that it is now seeing 800 million daily active users engaging with Facebook and Instagram livestreams. Microsoft and Facebook each carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Microsoft and Facebook’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year are 16.9% and 11.7%, respectively. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Work-From-Home Concept Helping Tech Giants

Microsoft and Facebook’s results, along with Alphabet, Inc.’s GOOGL on Apr 29, once again show that tech giants have been the big gainers so far, at a time when unemployment is skyrocketing and economy is bleeding. Alphabet’s shares have jumped 20.9% over the past 30 days.

However, the work-from-home concept has been proving beneficial for these companies. Last week, Facebook rolled out a range of videoconferencing features including a new tool Messenger Rooms, which will allow users to host video calls of up to 50 people.

Also, Facebook has doubled its WhatsApp’s video call person limit from four people to eight. A day earlier, Alphabet announced that Google Meet will be made available for free to all Google account users for a limited period starting next month.

Needless to say, tech giants are now relying more on cloud services and are trying to rake in more revenues by rolling out new features of their videoconferencing apps. Facebook and Google’s recent moves are giving competition to Zoom Video Communications, Inc.’s ZM Zoom, Houseparty and Microsoft’s Teams and Skype, which have seen their usage skyrocket over the past couple of months. Zoom sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 22.9%.

Microsoft, Zoom, Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO and Alphabet have also announced updates on their video meeting tools while reporting record growth since the lockdowns began. Cisco carries a Zacks Rank #3. The company’s shares have gained 11.6% in the past one month.

With the majority of people now either working or learning from home, many tech companies are moving the bulk of their workload to the cloud. This has also seen a surge in demand for products and services of companies dealing in communication network, audio and video network and hardware and computer peripherals.

