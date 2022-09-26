Mega-bank status weighs on U.S. banking’s B-team

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Bosses from U.S. Bancorp, Truist and PNC joined their JPMorgan and Bank of America counterparts for a Capitol Hill grilling, and could face similar capital rules, too. It wouldn’t help the system much, but might hurt competition. There are better ways to keep goliaths in check.

CONTEXT NEWS

The chief executives of PNC Financial, Truist Financial and U.S. Bancorp testified in congressional hearings on Sept. 21 and Sept. 22 alongside their counterparts at larger U.S. banks, marking their first collective appearance on behalf of what the Senate and House panels dubbed “megabanks.”

PNC CEO Bill Demchak and U.S. Bancorp CEO Andy Cecere had not previously appeared in front of Congress alongside the larger lenders. Truist boss Bill Rogers was grilled by politicians when the bank he ran, SunTrust, merged with rival BB&T in 2019.

Regulators including the Federal Reserve and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, both of which help oversee large lenders, have mooted the idea of subjecting large regional banks to more stringent capital rules similar to those applied to bigger banks, including JPMorgan and Bank of America.

Demchak argued on Sept. 22 that doing so would divert funds to “crowd out other financings that are needed in the market” and lead to “funds being used for something other than supporting our economy.”

