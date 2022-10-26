MEG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Montrose Environmental Group Inc (Symbol: MEG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.54, changing hands as high as $44.04 per share. Montrose Environmental Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MEG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MEG's low point in its 52 week range is $28.36 per share, with $80.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.78.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.