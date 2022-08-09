MEG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of MEG Energy Corp (TSX: MEG.TO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.09, changing hands as high as $16.29 per share. MEG Energy Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MEG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MEG's low point in its 52 week range is $6.85 per share, with $24.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.31.

