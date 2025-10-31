MEG Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. MEG is set to report its third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 4, after the bell.

The company has a strong history of earnings surprises. Earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an earnings surprise of 80.3%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the to-be-reported quarter stands at 33 cents per share, indicating a 19.5% decline from the year-ago reported quarter. The consensus estimate for revenues stands at $196 million, indicating 9.6% year-over-year growth.

What Our Model Says About MEG Stock

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for MEG this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

MEG currently has an Earnings ESP of -3.76% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

MEG’s All-Round Healthy Business Should Be the Driver in Q3

We expect a significant year-over-year improvement in the company’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter, driven by healthy business from all three segments.

The consensus estimate for Assessment, Permitting and Response revenues is pegged at $58.5 million, indicating 12.5% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for Measurements & Analysis revenues is pegged at $61.3 million, indicating 4.6% year-over-year growth. The consensus mark for Remediation & Reuse revenues is pegged at $61.3 million, indicating marginal year-over-year growth.

