MEG Energy Unveils 2025 Growth Strategy

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

MEG Energy has announced its 2025 capital investment plan, featuring a significant expansion of its Christina Lake facility to increase production capacity by 25,000 barrels per day. With a focus on sustainable growth, the company plans to distribute all free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks.

For further insights into TSE:MEG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.