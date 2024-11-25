News & Insights

MEG Energy Unveils 2025 Growth Strategy

November 25, 2024 — 07:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) has released an update.

MEG Energy has announced its 2025 capital investment plan, featuring a significant expansion of its Christina Lake facility to increase production capacity by 25,000 barrels per day. With a focus on sustainable growth, the company plans to distribute all free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks.

