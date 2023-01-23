MEG Energy says linefill on expanded Trans Mountain pipeline expected end-2023

Jan 23 (Reuters) - MEG Energy MEG.TO, an oil shipper on Canada's Trans Mountain Expansion (TMX) project, said on Monday the pipeline is expected to start filling with oil in late 2023 and be fully operational early next year.

The Canadian government-owned Trans Mountain pipeline, which transports crude from Alberta's oil sands to the Pacific Coast, will boost capacity to 890,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 300,000 bpd currently once the expansion is complete.

($1 = 1.3374 Canadian dollars)

