MEG Energy Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

November 05, 2024 — 05:52 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) has released an update.

MEG Energy has reported strong third-quarter results for 2024, successfully reducing net debt and launching a plan to return 100% of free cash flow to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends. The company maintained robust bitumen production despite challenges such as wildfires and has initiated new projects to ensure continued growth. MEG’s focus on shareholder returns and disciplined investment continues to create value, as evidenced by their financial performance and strategic initiatives.

