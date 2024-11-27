MEG Energy price target lowered to C$30.50 from C$31.50 at Desjardins

Desjardins analyst Chris MacCulloch lowered the firm’s price target on MEG Energy (MEGEF) to C$30.50 from C$31.50 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares.
