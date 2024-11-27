MEG Energy price target lowered to C$28 from C$31 at National Bank

National Bank analyst Travis Wood lowered the firm’s price target on MEG Energy (MEGEF) to C$28 from C$31 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on MEGEF:
- MEG Energy Unveils 2025 Growth Strategy
- MEG Energy price target raised to C$28.50 from C$28 at Raymond James
- MEG Energy price target lowered to C$34 from C$35 at RBC Capital
- MEG Energy Reports Q3 2024 Earnings and Strategic Updates
- MEG Energy price target raised to C$36 from C$35 at TD Securities
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.