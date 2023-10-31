MEG Energy (MEGEF) Price Target Increased by 11.29% to 21.99

The average one-year price target for MEG Energy (OTC:MEGEF) has been revised to 21.99 / share. This is an increase of 11.29% from the prior estimate of 19.76 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.26 to a high of 25.06 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.68% from the latest reported closing price of 19.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 121 funds or institutions reporting positions in MEG Energy. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 14.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MEGEF is 0.40%, a decrease of 5.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.49% to 64,950K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 13,540K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,484K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEGEF by 6.18% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,543K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,540K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEGEF by 6.94% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,894K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,968K shares, representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEGEF by 0.18% over the last quarter.

FBALX - Fidelity Balanced Fund holds 3,800K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,759K shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEGEF by 13.97% over the last quarter.

FCTDX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund holds 3,654K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,114K shares, representing an increase of 42.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEGEF by 81.79% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.