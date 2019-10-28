MEG Energy (MEG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of MEG Energy Corp (TSX: MEG.TO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.40, changing hands as high as $5.42 per share. MEG Energy Corp shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MEG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MEG's low point in its 52 week range is $4.06 per share, with $10.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.36.

