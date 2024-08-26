MEG Energy Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MEG

In trading on Monday, shares of MEG Energy Corp (TSX: MEG.TO ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.71, changing hands as high as $28.37 per share. MEG Energy Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MEG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MEG's low point in its 52 week range is $22.79 per share, with $33.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.07.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.