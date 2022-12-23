MEG Energy Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MEG

In trading on Friday, shares of MEG Energy Corp (TSX: MEG.TO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.46, changing hands as high as $18.49 per share. MEG Energy Corp shares are currently trading up about 6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MEG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MEG's low point in its 52 week range is $11.22 per share, with $24.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.47.

