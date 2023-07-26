MEG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Montrose Environmental Group Inc (Symbol: MEG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.46, changing hands as low as $40.54 per share. Montrose Environmental Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MEG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MEG's low point in its 52 week range is $28.64 per share, with $55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.63.

