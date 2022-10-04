MEG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of MEG Energy Corp (TSX: MEG.TO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.25, changing hands as high as $17.70 per share. MEG Energy Corp shares are currently trading up about 8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MEG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MEG's low point in its 52 week range is $9.83 per share, with $24.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.35.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.