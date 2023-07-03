Meeting the Safety Needs of Today's Gig Economy Workers

By Dave DeWalt, Founder and CEO, NightDragon

Amidst rising crime and a lingering global pandemic, app-based organizations in the gig economy are facing unprecedented challenges when making their workforce feel safe on the job.



With a top industry report concluding that a significant volume of today’s lone workers feel unsafe — and recurring stories in the press related to gig worker related violence — it has become abundantly clear to leaders in this space that prioritizing the well-being of their workforce is vital for both saving lives and providing gig workers with a safe experience that they will want to return to.

To remain competitive and provide the safe working environments that today’s gig workers expect, leading app-based organizations are turning to digital safety features and technology that help workers feel safe during unsafe moments and provide them with a safe working environment.

These in-app features, which connect workers directly to Safety Agents, 911, and first responders, are quickly becoming the standard in gig worker safety. Here are three examples of safety features deployed by some of today’s leading app-based organizations:

Instacart’s App Supports Shoppers

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, partners with over 600,000 local shoppers to deliver millions of grocery orders each year. To ensure the safety of their shoppers, Instacart updated their app with the ability to connect directly to a team of live, 24/7 Safety Agents during an emergency.



When this feature is used, a Safety Agent immediately calls the shopper to see if emergency assistance is needed. If the shopper does not answer the call, the Safety Agents escalate the incident to emergency services — providing the shopper’s name, phone number, language, and geolocation.



By connecting critical incident data with live Safety Agents, Instacart reduces the amount of time it takes for 911 to verify incidents, helps telecommunicators deploy appropriate resources faster, and provides their shoppers with peace of mind.

Grubhub for Drivers App Includes Safety Agent Support Button and Swipe for 911

Earlier this year, Grubhub deployed a set of new safety features within their Grubhub for Drivers App. For anxious moments that don’t quite warrant a call to 911, Grubhub supports drivers who feel unsafe with the ability to connect with live Safety Agents. Whether through voice or text, drivers can use their app to connect to an Safety Agent who will stay on the line until the driver feels safe.

Also, in case of an emergency, the app was updated to include a “Swipe to 911” feature that enables delivery partners to share their dynamic location data and caller ID (name and phone number) directly to 911.

SHEQSY Connects Connects Lone Workers to Safety at Scale

Challenges related to worker safety have also broadly applied beyond the gig economy to any organization that relies on lone workers. That’s why SHEQSY by SafetyCulture, a mobile application for lone worker safety, recently updated their software to include Duress Alerts.

When a lone worker activates a Duress Alert from the SHEQSY App, their alert is immediately sent to a live Safety Agent who attempts to contact the lone worker, confirm the emergency, and determine the type of assistance required.

In the instance of a true emergency, the live agent will immediately connect to 911 and provide relevant data from the lone worker’s device including their location. Based on subscriber permissions, notifications may also be made to lone workers’ supervisors or other chain of command.

Updating apps with the safety features workers want to feel safe

While gig and lone worker safety is a complex issue to be solved, it’s vital for brands that operate in this space to ensure that their core products — their mobile apps — provide the safety possible working experiences.

By doing so, these brands are meeting safety expectations of their workforce, while competitively positioning themselves as leading providers of peace of mind and worker safety.

Most importantly. by connecting life-saving data from their apps to emergency services, these brands are able to reduce response times during emergencies, provide first responders with enhanced situational awareness, and help save lives.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.