Meeting the Moment: LGBTQ+ Pride Under Assault

“I used to think that once I transitioned, I could just move on with my life. Nope. It doesn’t work that way.”

Today’s upsurge of hate and threats directed at the LGBTQ+ community only serves to reinforce this personal reflection by finance professional, investor, innovator, and trans woman Sloane Ortel, which can be found on her LinkedIn feed.

We are living through a period of pressure to regress back from gains for the LGBTQ+ community in arenas including employment, education, healthcare, personal safety, and simple existence in society. The LGBTQ+ community is not the only group under assault today, and these threats pose immense risks.

When it comes to June, Pride Month, our community has leaned into our annual hard-won celebration of one another as well as our incremental progress, even as we continued to strive for greater and greater equity and safety. This year, though, a general feeling of fear and unease has settled in and this latest wave of assaults on rights and standing seems to be swelling just in time for Pride.

Retail giant Target faced a deluge of controversy recently for its annual sale of Pride themed apparel. Anheuser-Busch’s Bud Light felt a similar wave of assault because of a small influencer partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. The challenges don’t stop with brief outcries or boycotts.

According to the Human Rights Campaign’s weekly tracker, over 520 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced in state legislatures so far this year, including over 220 bills that specifically target transgender and non-binary people. 74 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have already been enacted this year, including state and local bans on gender-affirming care for youth, censorship of curriculum and books, and laws creating a license to discriminate.

Pride, in fact, started in 1969 and the Stonewall Riots in which transgender and in-drag members of our community stood up to oppression in New York City. These brave activists were largely Latinx and Black members of the community whose safety had been assailed for years. Our movement learned to center joy from those earliest activists and over the years as Pride advanced into protests, then marches, and eventually parades, our determination to celebrate one another and our community came to occupy the center of it all.

Pride in the U.S. has evolved over time to meet the needs of a given moment. Some years, such as in the 1980s and early 1990s, felt the weight of the AIDS epidemic and saw the emergence and leadership of ActUp and Queer Nation. Other Pride celebrations marked major breakthroughs and moments of progress such as marriage equality in the U.S. and, pivotally, the 2020 Supreme Court ruling on Title VII that extended the barring of sex discrimination in employment to discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity as well.

The shape of 2023 Pride is still coming into view. It will undeniably be a memorable celebration of the LGBTQ+ community. Pride in 2023 will, of course, also reflect the moment and focus us on the very real threats now challenging the basic rights of our community and its range of members.

The struggle is clearly not over. This year we will draw on the legacy and learnings of the activists at Stonewall, the risk-takers of ActUp, the disruptors of Queer Nation, and the brave litigants of the Supreme Court victories that brought us employment protection, marriage equality, and more. The same intention and intensity that has animated the fight for LGBTQ+ progress in years past is called into service in the current day.

In our April article here, we quoted Rachel J. Robasciotti who said: “We cannot hope to bring about the necessary changes in our world without leveraging our collective power and working together. Therefore, it is imperative that investors communicate with and listen to those who are directly impacted.”

This Pride Month, we encourage you to look at and listen to those who are directly impacted. Engage in the empathetic exercise of considering the fear and threats that members across our LGBTQ+ communities face today, and pay particular attention to assaults on the rights, health, and safety of those who are transgender and non-binary.

This month, consider how your power, position, investments, or standing might allow you to influence and bolster those who are standing up to the assaults and striving to protect and expand the rights, safety, and progress of the LGBTQ+ community. This is not a moment for bystanders, it’s a time to stand with and for what we believe and who we are.

Megan Kashner is Co-founder ofColorful Capital and a professor and Director of Social Impact at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. William Burckart is Co-founder of Colorful Capital and CEO of The Investment Integration Project, an applied research and consulting services firm that helps investors manage systemic societal and environmental risks.

