Meeting between Brazil's govt, airlines, Petrobras called off

Credit: REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

February 01, 2024 — 11:09 am EST

Written by Lisandra Paraguassu for Reuters ->

Adds context, details from CEO interview

BRASILIA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - A meeting that was scheduled to happen between Brazil's government, local airlines and state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA on Thursday has been canceled, Mines and Energy Minister Alexandre Silveira said.

The meeting was part of efforts by the Brazilian government to make air travel more affordable and would involve Petrobras as the company sells jet fuel, whose prices carriers say are excessively high in Brazil.

This Thursday Petrobras lowered jet fuel prices to distributors by around 0.6% in some key marketing areas such as Guarulhos, Betim, Duque de Caxias and Paulinia, as part of a routine tweak in its jet fuel prices based on factors including oil prices and exchange rates.

The meeting was to be held a week after Brazilian airline Gol GOLL4.SAfiled for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States.

Since last year Petrobras has already lowered prices by around 41%, the company's Chief Executive Jean Paul Prates told local newspaper Estado de Sao Paulo on Wednesday.

According to the CEO, the firm cannot artificially lower prices with "the stroke of a pen", as doing so would be tantamount to Petrobras creating a subsidy for the sector.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
