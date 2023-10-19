Meet Web3 Trendsetter William E. Quigley At Benzinga's Future Of Digital Assets Event

William E. Quigley, a well-known figure in the world of cryptocurrency, is among the Web3 figureheads who will be speaking at the upcoming Benzinga's Future of Digital Assets event.

The Tether co-founder started his career at Disney. He held diverse roles at the Disney Store retail chain and Disney Consumer Products, working with Disney's licensing division — the world's largest consumer products licensor.

Through the 1990s, he shifted his interest toward breakthrough technologies — focusing on software, e-commerce and communications.

After a tenure at Mid-Atlantic Venture Funds, he became a managing director at IdeaLab Capital Partners — a staple venture capital firm that invested in household names of the Web 1.0 era, including PayPal, Netzero, or Mp3.com. He also co-founded Clearstone Venture Partners, a VC firm focusing on communications and consumer technology.

In the era of cryptocurrency, Quigley’s journey has been even more remarkable. He has incubated and invested in over 30 bitcoin, blockchain, and cryptocurrency-related ventures. In 2013, he co-launched Crypto Currency Partners — a blockchain equity investment fund. This fund is a notable early investor in companies like Coinbase, Kraken, Bitfury, Authy, ChangeTip, and Circle.

Finally, in 2015, he co-founded Worldwide Asset eXchange (WAX). WAX is a cutting-edge blockchain platform for trading non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which have gained immense popularity in the digital art and collectibles space. NFTs represent ownership of unique digital assets, and WAX’s decentralized marketplace has become the go-to platform for trading these tokens. The platform’s aim is to make NFTs easily accessible to everyone, and it has achieved this through its low costs, energy efficiency, and user-friendly wallet.

Avid Gamer

While it is hard to draw parallels between Quigley and traditional investors, a watchful eye might highlight similarities between him and legendary Peter Lynch. Quigley is a pioneer who casts his net far and wide. Most importantly, he tends to invest in products he thoroughly understands.

In a recent interview, he offered his perspective on the evolution of technology, particularly how video games have driven the adoption of core internet technologies, which speaks volumes about the far-reaching impact of this industry. He also discussed the versatility of NFTs, extending beyond collectibles to offer utility and tradeable value.

"I think NFTs are entering the utility phase, where they become useful for more than just collectibles. The innovation pace will take longer because it’s more complex. NFTs have unique properties that make them useful for proving authenticity, " he noted.

He also confessed to being an avid gamer.

"If I weren’t working with blockchain-based technology, I’d still be in the video game world, which I find exciting,” Quigley said. “Blockchain-based video gaming is currently the most exciting place to be."

