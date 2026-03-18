Meet Wall Street's Greatest Dividend Stock: A Virtually Unknown Small-Cap Company That's Run Circles Around Coca-Cola and ExxonMobil in an Important Category

Key Points

Buying and holding high-quality dividend stocks has been among the best long-term investment strategies on Wall Street.

Elite dividend stocks are hard to come by, with only around two dozen public companies having paid a continuous dividend for at least 100 years.

Wall Street's greatest dividend stock is a $455 million water utility that's paid a continuous dividend for 210 years (since 1816).

10 stocks we like better than York Water ›

With thousands of publicly traded companies and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to choose from, there are countless ways to grow your wealth on Wall Street. But from an average annual return standpoint, few strategies have been more fruitful than buying and holding high-quality dividend stocks.

Companies that pay a regular dividend to their shareholders are usually profitable, time-tested, and capable of offering transparent growth outlooks. Ideal examples of long-term, dividend-paying outperformers include beverage behemoth Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and integrated oil and gas giant ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).

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However, another company – a virtually unheard-of small-cap utility -- is outpacing these industry leaders in an important category for income seekers.

Elite dividend stocks are hard to come by

Dividend stocks aren't unique. According to data from Finviz, over 2,000 publicly traded companies are paying a dividend. But among these 2,000-plus dividend payers are select groups of elite income stocks.

For example, 57 companies currently qualify as Dividend Kings -- companies that have increased their base annual payout for at least 50 consecutive years. It takes an ironclad operating model to raise a company's base annual payout for 50 or more years. Whereas ExxonMobil is seven years away from becoming a Dividend King, Coca-Cola is firmly in this group, having raised its dividend for 64 consecutive years.

But there's an even rarer club among dividend payers that ExxonMobil and Coca-Cola are a part of.

Around two dozen publicly traded companies have paid a continuous dividend, regardless of whether it's been increased annually, for at least 100 years. ExxonMobil and Coca-Cola have been parsing out dividends since 1882 and 1892, respectively.

However, small-cap water utility York Water (NASDAQ: YORW) has both of these titans beat by a mile.

Meet little-known York Water: America's steadiest dividend stock

Whereas Coca-Cola and ExxonMobil are international powerhouses, York is a water and wastewater utility that services 58 municipalities in four counties of South-Central Pennsylvania. Despite its modest market cap ($455 million), York delivers on the dividend front. The quarterly payout its board declared in January marked the 210th consecutive year it'll be doling out a dividend -- over 60 years longer than the next-closest public company.

One reason for York's ongoing success is the predictability of its operating model. Demand for water and wastewater services doesn't change much from one year to the next. Additionally, most utilities operate as monopolies or duopolies in the areas they serve, making York's operating cash flow highly predictable.

The company I've dubbed "Wall Street's Greatest Dividend Stock" also thrives as a regulated utility. This simply means York can't raise rates on its customers without the approval of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PPUC). Though this might sound like a headwind, it's actually a tailwind in disguise since it ensures York isn't exposed to unpredictable wholesale pricing.

Speaking of rates, York Water received the PPUC's green light in mid-February to begin raising rates for its water and wastewater customers, effective March 2026. This rate hike is estimated to add $18.85 million in annual revenue, thereby increasing York's revenue by 24%.

York may not have a flashy brand name or the highest yield, but it's arguably the steadiest dividend stock on Wall Street.

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Sean Williams has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.